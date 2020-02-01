Anushka Sharma Sizzles in a Super Hot Lace Dress on Grazia India's February Cover (View All Pics)

Anushka Sharma Grazia Cover (Photo Credits: Instagram/Grazia India)

Anushka Sharma may not have had a release since 2018's Zero but the actress sure knows how to make her fans entertained. From her recent red carpet looks to her Instagram photoshoots, Anushka has made sure that we swoon over her fashion choices. The actress has now graced the February cover of Grazia India magazine and we have to say, she looks too hot to handle. Anushka is seen wearing a yellow lace dress by Tarun Vishwa with a lace bralette along with it. She's seen sporting a wet hair look and we are loving the sexy vibe that this cover is giving. Can we just say this seems like the perfect start for the second month of 2020! 'Captured by My Beloved' Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Post, Credits Husband Virat Kohli for the Picture.

The cover describes Sharma as "Anushka Sharma - In a League of Her Own". Given how Anushka has shaped her career from being a successful actress to also a producer it surely describes her perfectly. A couple of inside pictures from the magazine's photoshoot have also been released and in one of those, we see her high-neck, floral blouse. Anushka's wet-hair look though is definitely sure to make everyone go weak in their knees considering the kind of hotness it brings.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Grazia Cover Here:

View this post on Instagram Bloom - a beautiful process of becoming 🌼 @graziaindia A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jan 31, 2020 at 10:32pm PST

Here's Another Picture from Her Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram @graziaindia A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jan 31, 2020 at 11:32pm PST

Anushka Sharma in a Yellow Lace Dress:

View this post on Instagram @graziaindia A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 1, 2020 at 12:32am PST

Here's Another Picture Featuring Anushka Sharma's Hot Avatar from the Photoshoot

On the work front, a biopic on Jhulan Goswami is in the works and reports state that Anushka will play the lead in the biopic of the all-rounder. Speculations suggested that the actor may be making an official announcement on the same soon. We are sure Anushka's fans have been waiting to see her back on the silver screen again soon!