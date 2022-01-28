Modern Family actress Ariel Winter celebrates her birthday on January 28. The 24-year-old actress rose to prominence post her stint as Alex Dunphy in the ABC comedy series. There was a time when she was fat-shamed at a very early age of 13 and while it affected her then, she has come a long way since. Today, Winter is definitely comfortable in her own skin and is busy making some stellar appearances on the red carpet. She likes experimenting with bold fashion and her terrific choices have often swooned us over. Ariel Winter Sexiest Pics Yet: See 'Modern Family' Actress’ Instagram Feed Full of Raunchy Butt and Cleavage Show Before She Quits It!

Long slits, plunging neckline, sheer detailing, you name it and Ariel would fall or probably is already fallen in love with it. We'd say the actress doesn't like playing it safe when it comes to her fashion shenanigans. She likes to shake things up and take them a notch higher every time. From wearing hot pants to classic LBDs, while the designs vary, her affection for anything that's unconventional and sultry stays the same. Over the years, we have grown fond of her choices and it's time we recall some of our favourite 'Ariel Winter' outings. Ariel Winter Posts a Racy Picture on Instagram and Fans Say Who Knew Modern Family's Alex Was Hotter than Her Sister Haley!

Monochrome Magic

Ariel Winter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White Makes You Look the Hottest

Ariel Winter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving Her Thigh-High Slit

Ariel Winter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lace + Leather = Terrific Combination

Ariel Winter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Ariel Winter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Sheer' Beauty

Ariel Winter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When In Doubt, Wear Pink and Black

Ariel Winter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of her weight loss challenges, the actress in her interaction with Teen Vogue opened up about how she was flooded with messages on Instagram asking her to share the medication that she was on. "I get so many DMs [asking] 'What medication are you on? I want to lose weight; I want that medication,'" Winter revealed. "What I would really like for people to understand is, every medication affects everyone differently. We're all made differently. Everything is different," she said while revealing that she switched psychiatric medications, post which she lost a lot of weight.

Currently, Winter is busy enjoying her romance with beau Luke Benward. The couple started dating in 2019 and is going strong ever since.

