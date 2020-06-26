Arjun Kapoor may be a filmi baccha but this Punjabi gabru jawan munḍa is also a bonafide star. From battling obesity to traversing a long way to being the most eligible bachelor in tinsel town, Arjun has been living up to the Kapoor legacy of acting and fashion - key defining hallmarks. The last few years have been nothing less of a rollercoaster ride for Arjun as he has been handling it all with a noteworthy panache – Work, Love and Life. On the fashion front, Arjun swishes about with a dapper demeanour and a fairly classy style game, courtesy of fashion stylist Nikita Jaisinghani and Abhilasha Devnani. Giving a wide array of styles like the classic suit, bandhgala, bundhi, casuals and prints a dapper spin, Arjun Kapoor aces them all with a signature spunk and non-assuming charm. Arjun turns a year older today. We turned to his Instagram profile featuring a whooping 11.3 million followers to create a lookbook of varied vibes.

We believe that Arjun has mastered a knack of choosing styles that complement his strong muscular built while his cute smile adds to the charm. Men's fashion is underrated but evolving with fashion-conscious men like Kapoor who have updated themselves into contemporary fashion-conscious influencers, just like his first cousins, Sonam, Rhea and half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. Ahead, we rounded up all of Arjun's dapper and dandy fashion moments. Dibakar Banerjee Says ‘Audiences Will Have a New Kind of Hero’ After Watching the Climax of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

A blue suit by Canali with a shirt by Brook Brothers, tie and tie and pocket square by Eton Shirts were teamed with shoes by Dior and sunnies by Kuboraum. With his beard and hair game being on point, Arjun cut out quite a dapper picture.

This look features a potent mix of Prussian linear embroidered kurta from Bubber Couture, pants from Raghavendra Rathore Rathore, trench coat from Kunal Anil Tanna and shoes from Etro.

Arjun dons a classic blue suit from the Bubber Couture and shoes from Etro.

Arjun wears a Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala, shirt from Etro, pants from Selected and shoes from Saint Laurent.

Arjun did a shirt on shirt vibe for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions with shirts by Selected, pants by Kith and shoes by Nike. Arjun Kapoor Digs Out A Throwback From His Archives To Wish ‘Natkhat Balak Forever’ Varun Dhawan On His 33rd Birthday!

Flaunting a teal toned suit for the India Today Conclave by Herringbone and Suit with a Gucci tie and shoes from Etro.

Arjun took to an Emporio Armani blue suit with white kicks, a black hat and moustache. Arjun Kapoor Hosts a Charity Sale of His Personal Closet for Animals Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown.

From being a conventional dresser to pulling off some modish trends in recent times, Arjun Kapoor has maintained the dapper and natty temperament going with a strong beard and hair game. Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a fantastic birthday and more such blue dazed fashion fabulosity for the future.

