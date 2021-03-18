We are head over heels in love with this millennial's perennially conscious engagement with her innately sartorial style game. Athiya Shetty looked uber-chic in a blue Label Ritu Kumar dress featuring white embroidered detailing. A timeless piece and a perfect holiday style statement, we love how Athiya allowed the ensemble to garner the accolades all whilst keeping the glam game and accessory game to a bare minimum but also poignant at the same time. A few films old, with her doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline, lithe frame and long tresses she has tapped the chic girl vibe and carved a niche for herself by blending comfort with style. She enjoys immense fandom on social media.

Minimal chic and relevant, Athiya keeps the fashion lovers and critics alike hooked to her style arsenal striding in with a signature subtle confidence in tow and does her thing with an affable panache. Here is a closer look. Athiya Shetty Embarked on a Repurposing Spree Using Her Mother’s Outfits for the Brides Today Photoshoot!

Athiya Shetty - Effortless Chic

A blue and white dress by Label Ritu Kumar was accompanied by wavy hair, subtle makeup and dainty baubles. Athiya Shetty Spins a Splendid Ivory Style Story in a Tarun Tahiliani Concept Saree!

Athiya Shetty

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

