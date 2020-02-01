Athiya Shetty Is Too Glam to Give a Damn in a Crisp Striped Pantsuit!

Athiya Shetty in Paule Ka for an event in the city (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love millennial style vibes. We have got the pretty millennial Athiya Shetty on our mind as she paints the town red or should we say, stripes with the newest appearance. Athiya always ensures that she isn’t lost in the crowd and has been making a sartorial case for the eternal stripes for quite some time now. All of 27, Athiya Shetty has never shied from taking those fashionable strides with her offbeat but astute sense of stripe play. She courses through tricky silhouettes, bold and subtle hues, unconventional and classic cuts with fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya firmly by her side. Last night saw her reign in a crisp, chic and sassy vibe with a pantsuit by Paule Ka.

When in doubt, go for stripes, seem like an apt adage when your vibe is sublime but you also want to ring in a whiff of playfulness. While pulling off a myriad of striped ensembles with signature subdued aplomb is her thing, Athiya Shetty threw in a strong beauty game, aptly accentuating that chiseled jawline, doe-shaped eyes and perfectly styling those long tresses courtesy makeup artist Loveleen Ramchandani and hairstylist Misheeta Sanghvi. Giving us just perfect example of the sharp and chic striped pantsuit, here is a closer look. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Hera Pheri Fuelled Instagram PDA Gets Approval From Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty - Sassing it up in Stripes

A dark Paule Ka striped blazer and pants were teamed with a black brunette and a pair of brown pointy-toed pumps. Earrings by Azotiique, subtle makeup of nude pink lips, contoured and highlighted cheekbones coupled with textured center-parted hair completed her look. ‘Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Have Been Dating for a Few Months Now,’ Confirms a Close Friend of the Couple

Athiya Shetty - Style Cheat Sheet

The quintessential horizontal and vertical stripes have always been an undisputed and chic fashion choice. Additionally, they are also a wardrobe and a classic summer staple. Power dressing with the now ubiquitous pantsuits pr power suits has got a fierce feminine update in recent times with careful attention to the functionality, cuts, silhouettes, and comfort.

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.