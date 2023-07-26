Ranveer Singh is often hailed for his eccentric fashion choices but Ayushmann Khurrana is not far behind. The Doctor G actor sure has a peculiar taste when it comes to fashion and while that isn't as loud as Ranveer's, it sure is colourful enough to make your day. One look at Khurrana's Instagram account and you will find his uploads loaded with pictures of his fashion shenanigans - all dapper and some colourful, of course. This man knows what he wants to wear and how he wants to present himself and he rarely goes wrong in this department. Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja Dazzles in Backless Lehenga and Flirts With 'Ranbir Kapoor' on the Phone (Watch Video).

From cherry red to bright green and shiny silver, you name a colour and that's probably there in his wardrobe. Ayushmann has a fab team of stylists who carefully plan his fashion appearances and don't let him find a place in our worst-dressed list. On days when he isn't signing movies that will make you proud, he's walking in Ranveer's footsteps to make him proud with his style statements. Of course, Ayushmann's fashion isn't everyone's cup of tea but if you love all things flamboyant, you will definitely give it a big thumbs up. To check out his colourful blazer cabinet, let's check a few of his pictures, shall we? Raatein Kaaliyan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli Reunite for Another Romantic Single (Watch Video).

Classic Black Never Disappoints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Mr Cool in Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Bling For Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

That's Red Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Who Else Loves This Shade?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

So Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann's Take on Barbiecore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

So, which of Ayushmann's colourful blazers is your favourite?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).