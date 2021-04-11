Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the many attendees at the BAFTA awards this year and boy did she look gorgeous! The Quantico star who's known for taking the red carpet by storm, strutted in style yet another time in her classic Ronald van der Kemp design. The stunning outfit looked perfect for the occasion and she certainly grabbed all the eyeballs with her choice for the night. The outfit was a statement in itself and PeeCee added an extra dash of charm to it. Priyanka Chopra's Style File for 'The Sky is Pink Promotions' is Proof that her Fashion Game is always on Point (View Pics).

Priyanka's outfit for the night was a full-length maxi gown with a plunging neckline and butterfly inspired motifs around its waist. She paired her outfit with Bulgari jewellery and further complimented her outfit with red lips, well-defined brows, contoured cheeks and a messy hairdo. The outfit screamed elegance and knowing PeeCee's obsession for bold necklines, it definitely tick marked all her checklist. A brilliant choice for the occasion, Priyanka just registered yet another remarkable appearance under her name.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka joined the elite list of celebs like Hugh Grant and James McAvoy as the presenters for this year's BAFTA awards and it's a huge feat she has accomplished. After hosting the Oscar nominations along with her hubby Nick Jonas this year, Priyanka embarked on a new journey with BAFTA and that's just the beginning for the actress. There's a lot more to accomplish and we are waiting with all the hopes in our eyes.

