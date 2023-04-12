The auspicious festival of Baisakhi is just around the corner and we believe our readers from up North are planning its celebration. This festival is a celebration of the spring harvest primarily in the Northern parts of India. The festival holds a lot of prominence in the states of Punjab and Haryana where it is typically observed by offering prayers at Gurudwara, organising traditional processions and performing songs and dances. And just like with every occasion, Baisakhi also demands you to deck up in pretty traditional looks. When Is Baisakhi 2023? Know the Date, History and Significance of the Harvest Festival of Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year.

For all those girls who will be celebrating this festival, if you need some help in picking the right outfit, we have just the right name for you all. This year, seek some inspiration from Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa and get ready to slay in traditional wear. From stunning ethnic suits to pretty shararas, there's a design available for girls with different tastes and all you need is to make a choice. Sonam Bajwa's charming wardrobe is filled with many such beautiful pieces and it's only wise that we share her different looks with our readers. Baisakhi 2023: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Actress Pooja Hegde's Traditional Anarkalis To Wear On This Occasion.

A Stunning White Outfit With Palazzo Pants

How About Something in Velvet?

Stunning Blue Printed Suit

Something That's Minimal and Chic

If Embroidered Dupattas Are Your Weak Point

A Rather Colourful Outfit

How About a Peplum Top With Sharara Pants?

Happy Baisakhi!

