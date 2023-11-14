We have already elaborated on different ethnic attires that you can flaunt at your Diwali soirees. From social gatherings to card parties, the occasions may vary but we curated a list just right to fit different events. Now that Diwali is over and with Bhai Dooj approaching, it's only wise that you go hunting for another apt outfit. It could be a stunning saree or a simple traditional suit for you to flaunt. But do you have any particular design in mind? Anything that you have your heart set on? If not, we have just the right name who can help you out. Hrithik Roshan Holds Girlfriend Saba Azad Close in Heartwarming Pictures as They Celebrate Diwali With Family (View Pics).

Telugu beauty, Rashmika Mandanna can inspire you to pick the right attire for the Bhai Dooj celebration. A few of her sarees and traditional suits are perfect festive attires and you can try out these different styles. From traditional designs to modern cuts and stunning drapes, Mandanna has picked some of the best designs available on the block and will surely guide you the right way. So, don't hesitate and check out our short but sweet list of outfits or designs that you can wear on the last day of Diwali i.e. Bhai Dooj. On that note, let's check out our compilation, shall we? Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Maroon Cream Lehenga, While Nick Jonas Dons Stylish Kurta Pajama at Star-Studded Diwali Celebration in LA (View Pics).

A Simple Organza Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Something With a Fancy Jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

A Stunning Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Drape it Quirky!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Six Yards of Grace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Barbiecore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Go Ethnic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Well, we hope Rashmika Mandanna was able to help you pick the right attire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).