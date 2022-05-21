Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened to a huge response at the box office. When actors like Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff are struggling at the box office to receive a decent opening, Kartik and his team have managed to rake in double digits on the first day of their release. Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a strong buzz pre-release. Its lead actors were promoting this horror comedy in full swing and that probably helped its collection further. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Pack Some Floral Punch for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Promotions (View Pics).

While Kartik may have had a few hit and misses for his promotional style file, Kiara got it all right. With the help of her ace stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara managed to put together some jaw-dropping looks that we have personally bookmarked for our future references. From a red hot mini dress to a stunning saree by JJ Valaya, Kiara opted for different designs and managed to nail all of them. We personally root for her choices and she has definitely come a long way since her initial days of fashion faux pas. To elaborate more on this, let's have a look at her promotional style for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara Advani Sizzles in Red Sequin Dress and Blazer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Launch (View Pics).

In JJ Valaya

In Arpita Mehta

In The Little Black Bow

In Varun Bahl

In Alina Anwar

In Meshki

In Kalmanovich

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be Kiara's second horror-comedy after Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. The actress will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

