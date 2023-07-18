Bhumi Pednekar's Bollywood journey has been so inspiring. From entering B-town with a rather unconventional role to finally moulding as one of her contemporaries, Pednekar achieved the impossible feat and made her ride worthwhile. Today, she's certainly a hot property in the industry and her fashion shenanigans are getting hotter with each passing day. From making sarees look more desirable to adding a dash of oomph to her mini dresses, Pednekar's persona is just so charming that it perfectly compliments any desired silhouette. Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Kataria at Mumbai Airport (Watch Viral Video).

Bhumi's fashion choices have gotten bolder with time. On days when she isn't shooting for any movie projects, she's either posing for photoshoots or strutting in style in stunning looks. We recently came across a few of her traditional looks that were styled... well not so traditionally. The girl can make the simplest lehenga choli look so fascinating and stylish. With her blouses with plunging necklines and lengths almost like crop tops, Bhumi's ethnic outfits certainly have a dash of drama and sensuousness to them. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few times when she made headlines with her smokin' hot traditional looks. Bhumi Pednekar’s Barbie-Inspired Look Is Taking Over the Internet (View Pics).

Keep Twirling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Ethereal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Making Sarees Look Extra Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Pristine in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

All That Glitters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Golden Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Casting a Black Spell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).