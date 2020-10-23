As the quintessential outsider who snowballed her talent, one unconventional role at a time into a cinematic delight, Bhumi Pednekar never ceases to be a delight. She essays the small-town girl kinda roles to the T, nailing the nuances every single time. A recent testimony of this versatility is her role as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in the recent Netflix streaming film Dolly, Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare. A brief promotional stint saw her stun in a hot pink slip dress but add edginess with a denim jacket. A perfecting brilliant glam sealed this glamorous deal. Styled by Pranita Shetty, Bhumi added this style to her usual string of off-screen trailblazing fashion arsenal.

A poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there with a carefully crafted style game, Bhumi is not only a stylist's delight but she curates and makes a serious case for fancy drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts all of which flatter her petite frame. Bhumi’s style mantra is breezy and effortless, just like this hot pink-hued one. Let's recap. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix Film Is Not for the Prudes.

Bhumi Pednekar - A Hot Pink Mess

A pink slip dress from the homegrown brand!, Label Frow was paired with a cropped denim jacket by Appapop. Vinyl strapped heels, textured waves, dainty hoops and minimal glam completed her look. Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao to Begin Shooting for Their Next in January 2021.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava released on 18 September on Netflix. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma as the protagonists, the film also features Aamir Bashir, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

