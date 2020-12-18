American singer Billie Eilish’s fashion is out of this world. She’s known to present a style platter which totally echoes her personality. While some fashion critics might not call Billie’s style shenanigans not up to the mark, she gives no f**ks about it and is proud to just be herself. Right from slaying it on the red carpet by wearing Powerpuff themed outfit to flashing neon colours like a boss-lady, her bold and loud attempt in the fashion department truly needs a mention. Literally, like there’s no one in the business like her and that’s the biggest compliment we can give it to her. Bellie turns a year older on December 18, and we are all pumped up to laud her fashion on this very special day. Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Says Ariana Grande Deserved 'Album Of The Year' Grammy Award, 'Thank U Next' Singer Reacts.

Billie is surely a pop star who is EXTRA when it comes to her style. Each and every time, she makes a red carpet appearance, we are amazed. The fabrics, prints, embellishments used while churning a garment for Eilish is authentic and how. She’s the undisputed queen of all things quirky and her fashion is like no other. And on the occasion of her birthday today, let’s look at some of the top red carpet moments of the Ocean Eyes star. Billie Eilish's Viral Tank Top Pic Row: 'This Is How I Look', Singer Responds to Trolls Who Fat-Shamed Her! Other Times 'Therefore I Am' Singer Replied in the Most SAVAGE Manner.

Grammy 2020

Apart from bagging many awards at the night, Billie also gave her admirers a look to bookmark. From head-to-toe in Gucci, the pop of lime green shade, turtleneck to the long nails, her red carpet look was just awesome sauce.

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Billboard Music Awards 2020

Up next, we have a satin baggy separates that looked fabulously good on the singer. Her look also had a bucket hat and the most essential accessory these days, a face mask. Wow!

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Variety 2019

Who on planet earth would turn up at an awards night donning a print that looks inspired from a couch? Well, trust Billie to serve you a floral red carpet style that was undoubtedly cool and fresh.

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

ASCAP Vanguard Award 2019

This look is our favourite as it’s so millennial! Space buns, sleeveless jacket, neckpiece, and ofcourse the Powerpuff girls inspired print, all things blended in really well with each other. Not to miss, her sunglasses.

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening 2019

Black and grey when combined, never fails to impress. We totally love each and every aspect of the outfit. From the fanny pack, sunglasses to the silver harem pants, it is perfect.

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019

Are you a Sailor Moon fan? Then this manga-inspired black shorts and the long baggy top combo will surely grab your attention. All the drama lies in the huge print, so gen-z, right? Have a look at it below.

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Yellow Ball 2018

One thing we’ve learnt from Billie’s style is that it’s not fitted nor it is on the lines of what you’d call it a typical outfit, but that is what sets her apart from the rest. And here she is proving how oversize is the right size.

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

American Music Awards 2019

Billie for the AMA’s 2019 gave us a classic Burberry print. But as she is known for her outlandish style, the sensation didn’t stop there and added a transparent sparkly head hear and gloves to amp up her overall look. Fab!

Billie Eilish's Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Literally, Billie does not do fashion, she is fashion. The Bury A Friend singer is superb when we talk about style and is also a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Kudos to her stylist too, who always dressed up Billie the right way. Stay tuned!

