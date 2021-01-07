A supermodel turned actress who is also a fitness enthusiast, Bipasha Basu delights with her charming persona and a fashion sense to boot. At a time when the B-town was still grappling with fashion and figuring out a style, she had settled in with all that was in vogue and wowing with her innately sartorial style play. The former supermodel who successfully veered her career towards acting, Bipasha pulls it all off with enviable aplomb and is equally at ease in a saree as she is in a bikini or a dress. She has shown, on numerous occasions, how she loves her outfits to be versatile and gives them a worthy spin and edge as the occasion and mood demands. Having settled blissfully into matrimony with Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha dabbles being a style editor for the e-commerce website, The Label Life, a brainchild co-founded with Malaika Arora and Sussanne Khan. Her distinct sensibilities are well reflected in the closely edited signature collections. She turns a year older. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her recent and stunning style moments.

A fashion OG that she is, here is a closer look at Bipasha's styles. Bipasha Basu’s Salty Hair, Coconut Oil, Big Waves, Hot Sun All Express a Tropical State of Mind!

An orange and pink striped Raw Mango saree was teamed up with jewellery featuring earrings, bangles and rings by Satyani. A green bindi, glossy glam and manicured white nails with a crisp bun completed her look.

Bipasha Basu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Gauri and Nainika black gown was paired off with jewellery by Azotiique, wavy hair and bold red lips for Valentine's Day 2019 dinner date with Karan Singh Grover in Sri Lanka.

Bipasha Basu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Draping a black and gold traditional Assamese mekhla chador by Sanjukta Dutta, Bipasha turned into a showstopper with KSG for LFW Summer/Resort 2019 edition. A bold bindi, red lips, statement earrings and an elegant hairdo completed her look.

Bipasha Basu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A red Raw Mango saree was paired off with jewellery by Gehna, Birdichand. Red lips, an elegant hairdo and a bold red bindi completed her look.

Bipasha Basu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Bipasha stun in a Gopi Vaid lehenga with a top knot, jewellery by Birdichand, juttis by Fizzy Goblet and pink lips.

Bipasha Basu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A black Zara pantsuit was paired off with studded heels, wavy hair, nude glam and baubles by Curio Cottage.

Bipasha Basu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A yellow embellished Rahul Mishra saree with an overlay was paired off with jewellery by Golecha. A slick bun, smokey eyes and pink lips completed her look. Nach Baliye 10: Bipasha Basu To Turn Judge For The Dancing Reality Show?

Bipasha Basu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The dimpled girl goes on to slay any given style with a lithe frame, long tresses and a glowing dusky skin. Unapologetic and sassy, Bipasha has us hooked. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).