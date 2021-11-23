New Delhi, Nov 22: A closer look at Alia Bhatt's Indian wear wardrobe shows her love for statement-making ensembles. The young star was recently spotted at a wedding in Mumbai dressed in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga. However, this time, it wasn't the silhouette or the styling that caught everyone's attention, it was her blouse. As soon as her pictures started floating on Instagram, there was a storm of comments on the social media platform leaving the Internet divided. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

Known for calling out plagiarised outfits and discussing all things fashion, anonymous account Diet Sabya also dedicated a post titled "blousegate", featuring comments from several self-proclaimed fashion critics speaking for and against the style. While some called it refreshing and on-point, some outright dismissed it. "A risque look for Alia Bhatt who is usually subtle with her sartorial choices. In terms of grabbing attention, it definitely did the trick," quoted Diet Sabya.

Just a couple of days ago, Manish Malhotra shared a picture of actress Ananya Pandey dressed in a black and metallic lehenga paired with a similar blouse. For someone who likes to keep it mostly floaty and feminine, Pandey looked very comfortable in the dramatic outfit.

A couple of weeks ago, actress Radhika Madan too stepped out in a similar style blouse paired with checked trousers. The 26-year-old was brutally called out for the choice of outfit and bad fitting. To be fair, fashion is a funny thing - too many voices, too many opinions and mostly all noise.

