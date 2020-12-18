Just like Phoebe in Friends, we all want to hug Brad Pitt once in our lives. But while that might never happen, his fans are content with seeing him make some stylish appearances. The actor who is turning 57 today has truly aged like a fine wine. His looks from the first time we saw him in Thelma & Louise in 1991 to the time we saw him last in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, have remained suave, classy and impressive. Throughout his career till now, the Fight Club actor also made some fashionable entries at the red carpet that were quite noteworthy. Golden Globes Award 2020: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor Trophy for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

Black always dominated Pitt's red carpet wardrobe but he made he gives something fresh to the paps and his fans from time to time. Brad often arrived at red carpet events in a very casual avatar and that just proved how comfortably cool he is. Brad opted for the sleekest looks and made head turns at any event. Often there were times when Brad would even make an entry so stylish that the paps would forget the lady he is with.

So to celebrate 57 years of some very charming and classy appearances made by Brad Pitt, here are the top 5 stylish outings made by the star.

Bradd Pitt at Babel Premiere

Brad was at a peak of his career at this time and was making grand entries at the red carpet. He opted for a properly tailored charcoal suit for 2006’s Babel premiere and had everyone drooling with his cool looks. He added a pair of brown shades and black tapered shoes for his stylish entry. The messy hairdo has our heart though.

Brad Pitt at Babel Premier (Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Brad Pitt At The Okja Premiere

Bradd Pitt was going through a hard time back in 2017 but surprised everyone with his fashionable appearance at the premiere of his production Netflix film Okja. The actor was looking better than ever as he arrived in a grey Salvatore Ferragamo suit. The sleek brown dress shoes and the dashing smile completed his look.

Brad Pitt at Okja Premier (Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Brad Pitt At Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere

Brad Pitt very well knows how to pull off a basic tuxedo look and manage to look hot every time. He arrived in David August Couture for the premiere of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He wore a deep green suit and white shirt for his arrival. The classic black pair of shoes completed his formal look as the actor made a stylish entry at the red carpet. Ex Couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Bump into Each Other at 2020 Oscars After-Party.

Brad Pitt at Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premier (Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Brad Pitt At The 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt arrived at the 2020 Oscars' red carpet looking like, well, Brad Pitt. The handsome actor donned a black tux from Italian menswear line Brioni and added some Fred Leighton jewels. Black shoes, a black bow tie and pulled back hairstyle completed the look. We know we have mentioned Pitt's smile before but his 'Oscar nomination' smile was surely the most genuine one. And the superstar did bag his first acting Oscar for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood after all.

Brad Pitt at Oscars 2020 (Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Brad Pitt at True Romance Premiere

We kept this red carpet look back from 1993 just to prove that Brad Pitt had his red carpet game strong since the beginning. He turned up at True Romance's premiere wearing just a paisley button-down shirt and pants and made a statement in the coolest manner. This look will remain iconic for merely its simplicity and hey, we are still not over his long beachy waves.

Brad Pitt at True Romance Premier (Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Brad Pitt will be celebrating his 57th birthday but seeing at his picture above was like receiving a gift from him. The actor keeps getting younger and younger and with each film proves why he has fans all over the world. Looking forward to seeing him again on the screen as well as on the red carpet, we would like to wish the star a very Happy Birthday.

