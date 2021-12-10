I'm Your Hope, Your My Hope, I'm J-HOPE! ARMY could never ever get bored of hearing this iconic monologue by South Korean rapper-songwriter BTS J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok. And another thing that's synonymous with the 27-year-old K-pop idol is his love for quirky yet top-notch fashion. J-Hope proved yet again why he remains the ultimate fashion icon with a single post that has him posing in an NSFW condom-printed shirt! Kim Taehyung Airport Fashion: BTS V in Shorts, Velvet Winter Jacket and Dark Sunnies Is BIG MOOD!

Members of BTS or Bangtan Boys have been unstoppable ever since they officially launched their solo Instagram accounts. J-Hope flaunted his love for artistic polaroid pictures, sharing a bunch of them on the social media platform. One photo that caught ARMYs' attention was the one in which "Chicken Noodle Soup" songwriter was flaunting his effortless style in a printed shirt - only it had condoms printed on it. Jungkook Airport Fashion: BTS’ Golden Maknae Wears Velvet Tracksuit To Travel in Style, Netizens Busy Guessing Ensemble’s Price!

Hobi is wearing a PLEASURES Protection SS Button Down Shirt that is reportedly worth USD 109 (a little more than INR 8k). While all the eyes might be on his condom shirt, his Chrome Hearts Matty Boy "99 Eyes" Sunglasses will leave you feeling broke. The pair of dark sunnies is worth USD 1500 (approx. INR 113486).

BITCH THAT'S A CONDOM??? WHO SEE THAT https://t.co/Db5VTTorGx — j-hope (real) JIN DAY (@shiningjinie) December 8, 2021

j-hope was wearing CONDOMS???????????? — rori (@hobifrost) December 8, 2021

I am targeting the right people, they use their platform, including their clothes, to highlight important issues. J-Hope's shirt in his latest post it's about a campaign that promotes a safe and responsible sex life, that's why condoms https://t.co/A9cPlIzPMj — Colette❆⁶₁₃ (@hobitocheeks) December 8, 2021

not j-hope actually wearing a condom shirt and making it look so aesthetic. his power y’all. — stephy💚 (@stephy_lyann) December 8, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, J-Hope returned to South Korea after spending days in the United States.BTS was in the States for various live stage shows, TV appearances and so on. Hobi was back on his country soil along with his band member, Kim Taehyung, aka BTS V. The boy band, is currently on a short break and will be spending the holiday season with their family and friends after many years.

