Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh may be still waiting to gain momentum in the industry as an actress but she's definitely turning heads and how. Sharvari's formal and public appearances these days have been a talking point among viewers and the actress has also received a few mentions on the popular social media page - Diet Sabya. While she keeps working with different stylists, from Tanya Ghavri to Maneka Harisinghani, we believe it's her own personal sense of styling that gets her all the accolades. IIFA Awards 2022: Sharvari Wagh Wins Best Debut Female Award for Her Role in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Sharvari's styling is all about being bold and flaunting that svelte figure of hers. She likes to keep it chic and sexy and believes in raising the bar with all her appearances. From classic evening gowns to stunning co-ord sets and mini dresses, Wagh's varied choices have always struck a chord with us and each time, she has made us fall in love with her harder. Of course, the girl is just getting started in the industry but we can vouch for her and vote that she's on the right track. She's already nailing her fashion game and working on her acting skills simultaneously, so what else do you need? Vijay Deverakonda and Sharvari Wagh to Team Up For a Film – Reports.

And while she's at it, why don't we check out some of her hottest avatars right below?

Peacock Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Hot Mess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Keep Slaying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Ooh La La

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Flaunting Her Tall and Lean Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Hot Damn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Keeping it Bold and Edgy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

So, now do you agree with us when we say she's hot and her appearances are even hotter? Yes or yes?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).