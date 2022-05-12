Actor Hina Khan is a true-blue fashionista, and her Cannes debut in 2019 was big proof. Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest celebrations of cinema and culture worldwide. It is a significant opportunity to represent your films and creations on the international screen. Actor Hina Khan got that opportunity to walk the prestigious red carpet in 2019 to launch the poster of her Bollywood debut film, Lines. And she made a stunning debut that blew people’s minds by breaking away from the television actor stereotype and made news with her outstanding gown by designer Alin Le' Kal; even though Hina only walked the carpet for two days but two outfits were enough to create buzz for the duration of the whole Cannes. Cannes 2022: Bella Hadid Is the Queen of Leg Slits in Bold & Sexy Gowns on Festival De Cannes Red Carpet (View Pics).

Hina’s style has evolved over the years, from classic understated gowns to just trying new and bold looks. Hina is all set to return to the carpet this year, and fans are excited to see what’s in store for Hina. So, ahead of her big comeback to the Cannes Film Festival 2022, beginning on May 17 and ending on May 28, let's look at Hina Khan’s Sensational Debut Style for Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan’s Style File From Her Cannes Debut In 2019

1. Ziad Nakad For Cannes 2019 Debut Appearance

Hina Khan at Cannes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

For her first appearance on the red carpet, Hina wore this fresh off the runway Ziad Nakad Spring 2019 Couture dress with embellishments all over the dress and a long dramatic train with flowing sleeves. She decided to keep her makeup simple and rounded off her look with a classic updo.

2. Alin Le’ Kal for Cannes 2019 Second Appearance

Hina Khan at Cannes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hina wore this stunning metallic hue mini dress at the front with a long trail and ruffled bodice for her second appearance on the red carpet, and she carried a subtle wet hair with a pinkish lip. This was the dress that people were talking about.

3. Sahil Kochhar For Cannes 2019 Press Interviews

Hina Khan at Cannes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hina was at the Cannes to unveil the first look of her movie, and she wore this pink pantsuit with floral and dotted prints from designer Sahil Kochhar for one of the press junkets.

4. Maison Armine Ohanya For Cannes 2019 Press Interviews

Hina Khan at Cannes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Khan wore a geometric style lilac dress by Maison Armine Ohanya. She kept her hair packed in a tight knot bun and paired the dress with strappy nude coloured heels.

5. Rami Al Ali For Cannes 2019 Poster Reveal Of Her Movie

Hina Khan at Cannes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hina wore a stunning emerald green satin Jumpsuit by designer Rami Al Ali to launch her debut movie poster. She rocked a beachy wavy hairstyle with minimal accessories and black embellished pumps.

Hina Khan surprised everyone with her gorgeous looks and ensembles for her first time at the Cannes Film Festival, and what she pulled is remarkable and inspiring for young actors who enjoy great success on television or OTT but are afraid to take risks and Hina has proven that no amount of stereotypes should ever come between artists who work on different mediums and enjoy fashion. Fans are very excited to see what Hina brings to the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

