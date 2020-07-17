The leggy lass from the showbiz, Chahatt Khanna celebrates her birthday on July 17. Apart from being a popular face from the television space, she has also done a few films. However, fans know her as Ayesha Sharma in Sony TV’s hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Recently, amid the lockdown, she also made headlines by featuring in a song by Mika Singh titled as 'Quarantine Love'. This melody had sparked rumours that she’s dating the singer, but later, she refuted the speculations. Having said that, the actress is also a single mother and wears the positive title with a lot of panache. Chahatt Khanna Deactivates Instagram After Slamming Trolls Who Shamed Her For Being A Single Mother (View Post).

And as she turns a year older today, we just visited her Instagram feed to get a peekaboo into her life and you know what - it’s colourful, sexy and tempting. So, here we bring to you some of the best stylish pics of the actress' below. Check it out. Chahatt Khanna Finally Covers Up Ex-Husband Farhan Mirza's Inked Name On Her Arm (View Pic).

Let’s start with one of our favourites and it’s a colour bomb for sure!

View this post on Instagram Sunshine mixed with colours 🌈 A post shared by CK 🧿 (@chahattkhanna) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Up next, we have a style lesson to note down: ‘tangy heels with a dark shaded ensemble works wonders’!!!

When you wanna flaunt your mid-riff but don't want to compromise on the fashion part!

And that’s what we call a perfect blend of style and comfort!

Did someone just say high-fashion!

When denim is bae!

A wardrobe without a desi couture is not at all okay. Here serving intricate patterns and glitter!

That’s it, guys! Hope you like the above compilation of some of the finest gems from Chahatt’s Instagram account. It’s no doubt that she has a good taste in fine and she’s also ageing like a fine wine. Happy birthday Khanna from team LatestLY!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).