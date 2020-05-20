Chitrangada Singh Channeling That Brilliant Sassy Saree Vibe Is for a Whooping Rs. 49,000!

Chitrangada Singh in Ritu Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is a stunner and she knows it! A designer's muse and a stylist's delight, this trailblazer never ceases to amaze us. Ethnic ensembles are her forte as Chitrangada goes on to regale us with her one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal. She has found solace in the styling precision of fashion stylists Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley whose ethnic style sensibilities find a worthy muse in Chitrangada. Chitrangada was honoured by the Indian Council for UN relations on the occasion of Women's Day 2020. For this appearance before the lockdown, Chitrangada had taken to a Ri by Ritu Kumar red black saree replete with a neat hairdo and glossy glam. The saree, priced at a whopping Rs. 49,000 was aptly justified by the vivacious actress.

For someone who doesn't follow trends, Chitrangada's style is about confidence and finding a style that flatters their frame. A non-fussy and simplistic thriving vibe perfectly riding her styles, Chitrangada believes in personal style being a perfect extension to one's personality. Here's a closer look at her saree style. Chitrangda Singh Was on a Saree Shopping Spree While Filming Bob Biswas in Kolkata

Chitrangada Singh - Saree Chic

A burgundy zardozi saree worth Rs. 49,000 was teamed with a black sleeveless blouse. Delicate gold-toned jewellery, featuring earrings, layered necklaces, bangles, gajra adorned wavy low bun and subtle signature glam of defined eyes and pink lips completed her look.

On the professional front, Chitrangada was last seen on the silver screen in 2018 as Suhani in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and in Baazaar as Mandira Kothari. She will be seen in Bob Biswas, an upcoming crime thriller directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Bound Script Production. The film features Abhishek Bachchan in the title role.