Chloë Grace Moretz celebrates her birthday today and while we are eagerly waiting for the release of her Tom and Jerry movie to release, let's take some time out to appreciate her sartorial skills. Chloë has a rather distinct taste when it comes to fashion. They are chic, of course, but they are also trendy and would serve you some serious fashion goals. She certainly knows how to present herself well and we would like to see more of her in the coming years. Tom & Jerry The Movie Trailer: Get Ready To Dive Into Childhood Memories With This Big Screen Adaptation (Watch Video).

From wearing Chanel at the Met Gala to nailing a simple Miu Miu gown at the Oscars, Chloë doesn't believe in fitting herself to the usual norm. She'd rather set the trend than follow it merely. She's an epitome of grace and her red carpet outings are ravishing. From cute dresses to elegant gowns, she probably has nailed all the good silhouettes that you can think of and is definitely a muse for any designer out there. As the pretty lady gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her best fashion attempts. Join us in admiring her. Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: 10 of the Most Outrageously Sexy Attires She Has Ever Donned - View Pics.

In Chanel

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Miu Miu

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chloë will be next seen in Tom and Jerry movie and going by its trailer, she has a rather prominent role to play. We hope she has a blast on her 24th birthday and that she keeps making such stunning appearances. On that note, here's raising a toast to her charming self. Happy Birthday, Chloë! Keep slaying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).