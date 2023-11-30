Chrissy Teigen Birthday: Check Out Most Sensuous Looks of the Supermodel in Thigh-High Slit Dresses!

Famous American supermodel and television personality Chrissy Teigen celebrates her birthday on November 30. Chrissy known for her long legs and that enviable hot body is a red carpet delight, almost every time she decides to walk on it. Married to musician, John Legend, the couple sure looks great together. But the day belongs to Chrissy and her alone and so, we'll focus on her only. Chrissy's red carpet journey over the years has been phenomenal with her dropping some major style bombs on us. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogacy, Couple Names Their Fourth Child Wren Alexander Stephens (View Pics).

While Chrissy loves to strut in style on the red carpet, she also loves to flaunt those toned legs of hers. One look at the supermodel's style file and you are convinced that she loves her thigh-high slit dresses a bit too much. From Grammys to other popular and major events, Chrissy has always been an admirer of slit dresses, ones that let her put her legs on display. Teigen is known for her sensuous wardrobe and the way she carries her outfits with her signature chutzpah. To elaborate more on this, let's check out her hottest red carpet looks - ones with thigh-high slits. Chrissy Teigen Goes on Vacation With Her ‘Giant Family’, Shares Pics on Insta From Their Fun-Filled Holiday.

Leggy Lass