Christian Bale Birthday Special: The Actor's Dapper Outings will Put Bruce Wayne to Shame

One of the most famous and well-acclaimed actor in Hollywood, Christian Bale is a charmer. Someone who can sweep a girl off her feet. While he's known for his intense and brilliant acting skills, his charming demeanour and metrosexual vibes often make him a favourite amongst the feminine gender. Blessed with a dapper personality and a well-defined jawline, Bale is a wonder, a God made Marvel whose red carpet outings are equally delightful. His appearances are always so prepossessing. So humble yet intimidating. Christian Bale Birthday: From American Hustle to Vice, Here's a Look at the British Actor's Dramatic Physical Transformations in Films.

As we gear to celebrate his birthday today, here's going back in time to reminisce some of his brilliant red carpet appearances. For someone like him who has a mystic aura around him, Christian likes to keep his outings very basic and extremely simple. A well-tailored tuxedo or a three-piece suit is a staple in his red carpet appearances and they prove why simplicity is always the key. For someone like this Batman Begins actor, fashion is never a primary thing. Yet he makes everything look so gorgeous and happening. Have a look... Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale In Talks With Marvel to Join Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson Film.

Isn't He the Most Dapper Looking Man on Earth?

Nothing but Black on the Red Carpet

A Smart Three-Piece Suit Never Goes out of Fashion

He Just Loves 'all black' Avatar

And Some More Black

Though the actor is not nominated in Oscars for his role in Ford v Ferrari, we'll be looking forward to watching him shine on the big red carpet. Oh and that charming smile of his! The one which will never fade and the one that's able to give us butterflies in the stomach.