Firstly, a merry Christmas to y'all. While Santa Claus is busy spreading the cheer around the world, let's grab the opportunity to slay at the Christmas parties that will take place tonight. We bet you all have gala gatherings to attends and picking an outfit for the same could be an uphill task. Well, fortunately, we can help you with that. One look at our beloved TV actresses and you would be sorted for the night. Christmas 2020 Style Ideas: ’Tis the Season to Dress Up and Dazzle, Here’s Your Celebrity-Approved Style Guide!

From Nia Sharma's elegant red separates to Surbhi Chandna's own take on little black dress, we have some suggestions that you can choose from. Christmas is all about putting up the right outfit and partying till the wee hours of the morning. So for those who are still struggling to find the right outfit, have a look at our stunners below. We bet their outfits will solve all your queries. So what are you waiting for? Grab a pen and paper and start making notes of what to wear and how. Christmas 2020 Costume Ideas: How to Dress Your Kids as Santa Claus? From Furry Cap to Big Belly, Everything You Need to Keep in Mind.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's little black dress with red flowers on it makes it the perfect Christmas outfit to flaunt this year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Hina Khan

Hina's red and black evening gown is for the formal soiree. If you have an office party that you need to attend, pick something similar in design and get ready to slay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Nia Sharma

Nia's red separates are for those who love a dash of sensuousness is their party outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer's green floor-length gown is a quintessential Christmas outfit. No, not because it's green in colour but simply because it looks elegant and perfect for parties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Surbhi Jyoti

How about a gold and black outfit? Well, the combination certainly makes it perfect for your party outing and the design looks equally glamorous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha's cute red dress is for those who are too lazy to put in any efforts. The outfit itself is pretty so you won't have to put in any efforts to accessorise it additionally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Jasmin Bhasin

A shimmery outfit never goes wrong! Especially a midi dress with all shimmer on it! Take some style cues from Jasmin Bhasin on how to slay in your #ootn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Well, we hope we were able to solve all your queries and these outfit ideas helped you pick the right kind of outfit. Now that you have chosen the 'right' one, make sure you steal everyone's thunder at the party tonight!

