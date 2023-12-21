With the season of Christmas officially taking over, it is time you get in the festive mood once again. Santa Claus is coming bearing gifts and it's time you get ready to welcome him. Now, while the annual Kapoor family Christmas luncheon will continue to make headlines, let's not let it overwhelm you. You still need to get ready for your Xmas party and you need the right attire to flaunt on the big night. Kim Kardashian Is Christmas Ready! Socialite Poses With Khloe Kardashian, Mariah Carey and Kids in New Pics on Insta.

Now for those who are sorted and know what they want to wear on this occasion, we are so incredibly proud of you! But for those who still need some helping hand, we are here for you. This year we have curated an entire list of modish dresses that you can flaunt on Christmas Eve. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor, we have shortlisted all the B-town beauties and their coolest looks that you can seek inspiration from. From solid colours to funky prints, we have it all sorted. So, without taking any more time, let's delve into their different looks, one name at a time. Year Ender 2023: From Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut to Deepika Padukone's Academy Museum Gala Attendance, Check Out the Best Looks of Indian Celebs on International Platforms.

Janhvi Kapoor's Printed Mini Dress

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Skater Dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Pretty like Preeti (Kiara Advani)!

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coloublock for Win Like Ananya Panday's

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pack a Floral Punch like Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soak in Some Festive Spirits like Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Or Look All Sensual like Alaya F

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now that your party outfits are sorted, it's time to get ready for your Christmas celebration. We hope you have a great one!

