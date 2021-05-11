Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is known for flaunting her stunning physique on social media. The 27-year-old loves to share several pictures of her on social media as she surely knows how to keep her fans updated and entertained. Recently, the young Spanish model took to her Instagram handle to share another sizzling picture of hers. And with that, Georgina has set the pulses racing in a gorgeous powder-blue tube monokini in the latest photo. She has opted for a sleek and straight hairdo which is giving her an edgy look.

Georgina has accessorised her look with a black chocker. For makeup, the gorgeous model has opted for rose gloss, nude lipstick and smoky eye shadow. She is looking absolutely sensational in the latest picture as she can be seen sitting with a lot of aurae and posing for the lenses. Georgina Rodriguez has donned Italian beachwear brand F**K. Soon after she shared the picture of her in swimwear, several fans started commenting on the same. One user wrote, “Looking like a star, keep shining,” while another one wrote, “Gorgeous you.”

However, this is not the first time Georgina has set the temperature soaring with a sizzling swimwear snap; she has modelled for other swimwear brands in the month of March and April as well and had also shared the pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle.

Now, here's a look at Georgina Rodrigeuz latest photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

A few days back, Georgina Rodriguez shared a glimpse of her luxurious lifestyle as she posted a few pictures on Instagram wherein she can be seen cosying up next to her partner Cristiano on a private jet. In the pictures, Georgina looked absolutely chic as she donned a cream-coloured outfit. To accessorise her look, she carried a Hermés Birkin handbag. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Georgina often shares several pictures with her family. Cristiano and Georgina are parents to three-year-old daughter Alana Martina. They are also parents to twins, Eva and Mateo, who are born via surrogacy in the US, and their eldest child Cristiano Jr.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).