Pantsuits are here to stay and for all the right reasons. They look formal but super chic at the same time. Pantsuits make you look authoritative and glamorous at the same time. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, all the Bollywood ladies are obsessed with this silhouette. And while suits are available in all different colours, we are currently enjoying Barbiecore and hence are loving all the pretty pink pantsuits. 6 Pictures That Prove That Deepika Padukone is Obsessed with Off-Shoulder Outfits!

If pink is your colour and pantsuits are your thing, there's no reason why you should not invest in them. Pink pantsuits were in vogue a few years back but you can still continue picking and wearing them. A pink pantsuit is always a great idea for your wardrobe and a wise investment if you should ask. You can opt for them for formal events or simply for your brunch dates and they would look equally fabulous. You can obviously style them differently - either by styling them with a crop top or bralette inside or by wearing a trench coat over it instead. To elaborate on different ways of styling, let's check out a few pictures of our favourite actresses. Janhvi Kapoor's Pretty Earrings Collection That is a Must for All the Jewellery Lovers.

Deepika Padukone

Sara Ali Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Jacqueline Fernandez

Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor

Rakul Preet Singh

