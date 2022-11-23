Any airport look of our Bollywood beauties is incomplete without their fancy totes! From the classic Christian Dior to Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, they probably have all the designer labels in their wardrobe and don't mind flaunting them every now and then. A bag or in this case, a tote, is an inseparable part of anyone's wardrobe and it certainly makes or breaks your look of the day. While girls continue to obsess over handbags, we personally are in big favour of big-size totes. 5 Outfits that Alia Bhatt Should Have Ditched Instead!

Deepika Padukone, in particular, has a very impressive collection of luxury tote bags and she flaunts them at the airports. Her bags usually add some drama to her already chic looks and that dimpled smile of hers is like a cherry on the cake. Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are next in line whose collection is equally fabulous and regal. If you're someone who is obsessed with the idea of having big totes, these names should definitely be on your 'inspiration list'. And if you're someone who's still getting acquainted with this whole bag game, we might help you decide your favourite. Sagittarius Season: Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson & Other Stylish Celebs of This Sun Sign.

Below is a short compilation of our Bollywood beauties with their fancy tote bags. Have a look and let us know who was your favourite.

Kiara Advani With Her Christian Dior Tote

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday With Her Dior Tote

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut With Her Dior Tote

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra With Her Dior Bag

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt With Her Dior Tote

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone With Fendi Tote

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma With Her Fendi Tote

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now that you had a good look at these different bags, whose tote was your personal favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).