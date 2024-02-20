Step into Deepika Padukone's saree wonderland! As a model, actor, and influencer, she continually inspires with her fashion choices, especially in sarees. From her selection of fabrics to her graceful and unique draping techniques, each look offers valuable style lessons. Explore the versatility of sarees and let Deepika's preferred fabrics, like crepe and chiffon, elevate your wardrobe with chic transformations. Let Deepika's elegance inspire your own unique fashion journey. With the fashion icon’s guidance, let’s embrace a future of fashion excellence.

1. Shimmer and Shine

Deepika stole the show at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in a stunning cream-coloured saree filled with shimmering sequins. The saree was perfectly complemented by a matching strappy blouse. With her high heels, drop earrings, flawless makeup, and elegant updo, Deepika sets the ultimate style standard. Deepika Padukone Shines at BAFTA 2024 in Sabyasachi Saree, Actress Embraces Desi Elegance on the Red Carpet! (View Pic).

2. Royal Glam

Deepika oozed royal vibes in a luxurious silk Kanjeevaram saree by Sabyasachi. The saree featured intricate gold and rose gold embroidery. Paired with a complementary full-sleeve blouse, ornate traditional jewelry, a sleek high bun, and glamorous makeup, Deepika effortlessly is the epitome of glamour and grace.

3. Floral Crush

Deepika looks ethereal in a fiery-red saree with big floral prints. She pairs the saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline and a deep back. A pair of diamond drop earrings, an updo with fresh roses, and glam makeup in shades of brown and red complete the outfit’s allure. The flawless look is giving us major bridesmaid goals!

4. Cleopatra Vibes

Deepika hit the ball out of the park with her look from Cannes 2022. She rocked the hand-embroidered and block-printed saree featuring horizontal stripes in gold and black filled with sequins all over, paired with a strapless sequinned blouse. Her dramatic, bold eyeliner with chunky rings, dangling earrings, and a hairband gave us Cleopatra vibes.

5. Party-Ready

Deepika looks ravishing in a navy-blue sequinned saree. Complementing the ensemble, a chic sleeveless blouse adds a modern touch. With gold bangles, rings, dangling earrings, neat side-parted hair, a pop of blue eyeshadow, and flawless makeup, Deepika effortlessly demonstrates how to elevate saree style for any party.

6. Timeless Elegance

Deepika is a vision of elegance in this simple yet striking white saree featuring black sequinned borders. Her black nail paint and black and gold drop earrings perfectly complement the saree. She opts for the minimal glam look, with the winged liner adding just a touch of drama. The neatly done updo is the perfect finishing touch to this elegant look.

7. Floral Delight

Deepika makes a glam fashion statement in a floral sequinned saree. She pairs it with a sleeveless, blue-sequinned blouse. To accentuate the saree, she pairs it with gold peep-toed heels, chunky bangles, an emerald ring, and turquoise dangling earrings. Hints of red blush fill her cheeks, and red eyeshadow fills her eyes. A neat updo completes the flawless style.

8. Ethnic Grace

Deepika reminds us of her character in Ram Leela in this yellow saree with a red circular-shaped border. She pairs the saree with a navy-blue embroidered blouse with a deep back. She accessorises the look with drop earrings. Her makeup features warm shades of brown. With her hair elegantly styled in a neat updo, Deepika’s style is reminiscent of her on-screen persona.

9. Sunny Side Style

Deepika is all sunshine and good vibes in a pastel-hued saree. The saree features playful pleats in pastel blue, yellow, green, and pink. She pairs it with a vibrant and striking yellow. To accessorise, she adds turquoise drop earrings and rings. Her flawless makeup with hints of highlighter and a neat updo perfectly complement the saree.

10. Glitz and Glam

Deepika dropped jaws at the Cannes 2022 closing ceremony in an off-white saree featuring a trail and intricate pleated ruffles. The hand-embroidered bustier, embellished with pearls and crystals, added opulence. Completing the look, she wore white nail polish, a stunning diamond earring, and makeup with hints of scarlet red, with a sleek bun tying it all together. Deepika Padukone's Love for Full Sleeve Blouses is Evident in These Pics!

Deepika Padukone's saree journey is one of timeless elegance and creativity. Let her inspire you to make the saree your fashion statement with chic draping and a unique way of styling. Get a wardrobe makeover with the trendiest saree looks while channelling her grace and charm along the way.

