Are you still obsessing over Deepika Padukone's saree from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony? The classic red saree with heavy gold embroidery surely grabbed all the eyeballs, ours including. Padukone looked royal and divine in her choice of outfit for the night. And well, we did some personal digging to understand if that's even affordable for commoners like us. So, if you're planning to buy that very design for any of your next events, get ready to empty your pockets like never before.

Deepika Padukone's royal red saree belongs to the house of Torani and here's some good news. It's currently available in their stores and costs approximately Rs 1, 20,000! So, if you're comfortable splurging that big an amount, go ahead and 'add it to your cart' instantly. As per the designer label, the saree is named Sindoori Taashi Saari and is embroidered in succha doriya waraq and hand embellished with Sitaras in gold.

Deepika further opted for a pearl and emerald choker with matching earrings to go with her outfit. With highlighted cheeks, nude lips, kohled eyes and hair tied in a sleek bun, she completed her look further.

