Demi Rose Bares Her Cleavage Wearing Nothing but a Denim Shirt and String Bikini Bottom, Thanking Her Fans as She Gains 14 Million Followers on Instagram

Demi Rose Hot Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Rose just hit 14 million followers and she cannot keep calm. Thanking her followers, Demi Rose shared a seductive picture of herself in nothing but an oversized denim shirt and tiny string bikini bottom. Out of the two pictures Rose shared, one captured her goofy self and the other showed the sensuous Instagram star casually pose while spilling ample cleavage. Her caption read, "14 Milli !!!! Thank you so much for all your love and support over the years. I love you guys". Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

The beauty has is quite active on Instagram. Before the coronavirus pandemic took over the world leaving us with no option but to stay at home and maintain social distancing, Demi always had her travel bags packed. From Indonesia to Mexico, the gorgeous 25-year-old loves to travel and share her travel pictures with her fans. In the recent pictures, Demi Rose has styled denim shirt in the sexiest way, with a tiny bikini bottom that leaves too little for the imagination. Demi Rose Bares Her Boob While Showing Middle Finger in a HOT Instagram Pic! Says a 'Big Fuck You to Corona' on Her Birthday.

Check out the post:

"Very hot photo", a fan commented. "Congratulations, Gorgeous Demi!", said another. "hope you achieve your goals this year and wish you all the best in your life", a comment read. Demi Rose recently gave us lessons on how to make silk dressing gown look XXX-tra sexy. The sexy lingerie model shared pictures of herself and her little ball of fur, wearing a silk dressing gown, coupling her hot look with sensuous expression and dewy makeup, the bombshell looks like a dream.