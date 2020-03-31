Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

Hot Demi Rose Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world may be under quarantine, but Demi Rose's Instagram is like a breath of fresh air amid all the stress. The XXX-tra hot lingerie model who loves to travel and set social media on fire, is currently observing social distancing just like most us. The curvaceous diva is just like us while she stays at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. And by "like us" we mean making trips to the refrigerator. All the foodies out there will relate how difficult it is to not snack every 15 minutes during the quarantine. Looks like we also need social distancing from our fridge! But it is Demi Rose we are talking. She eats, sleeps, breathes HOT! Imagine her going to the fridge? Not like you and me in sweaty PJs but like a real diva that she is. Demi Rose Bares Her Boob While Showing Middle Finger in a HOT Instagram Pic! Says a 'Big Fuck You to Corona' on Her Birthday.

She recently shared a picture of herself, in front of the open fridge (maybe to cool herself down because she is SIZZLING AF!) leaving fans collecting their dropped jaws from the floor. Wearing a beautiful, thong-style monokini, Demi Rose left her hair in soft curls. She can be seen posing while flaunting her peachy butt in front of the refrigerator. A left out strap from her thong placed on her peaches is giving the picture an extra sizzle. Her hilarious caption read, "When the only thing on the agenda is going back and forth to the fridge" and we couldn't agree more!

View Pic:

People across the world have opted for social distancing and self-quarantine to keep themselves away from crowded places so that coronavirus, which has become a global pandemic can be prevented. While observing quarantine, Demi Rose had earlier shared a picture of herself with her quarantine buddy Kinsey, butt-naked. The two were seen soaking in some vitamin-D outdoors while stripping to nothing. The hot diva is very popular on Instagram and boasts of over 13 million followers.