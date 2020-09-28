Demi Rose, the XXX-tra hot Instagram queen is making the social media platform sizzle once again after she shared a semi-naked video of herself flaunting her curvy peaches in a sleek silver monokini. For a Fahionnova shoot, Demi Rose wore a sexy high-rise monokini with heels. Posing in a bed the sexy diva left her mane flowing while she flexed her rear for the camera in a super hot video on Instagram. Demi Rose is known for flaunting her busty frame in string bikinis, however, this time she chose to go for a full-sleeved silver bikini which is slightly on the blingy side with a keyhole plunging neckline happy! The hot diva has her fans falling for her all over again as she keeps updating her Instagram with super sexy pics and XXX-tra hot videos. The lingerie model and Instagram biggie boast of 14.7m followers on the photo-sharing platform! Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

View this post on Instagram Meow 🐱 @fashionnova FashionNovaPartner A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Sep 26, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

The curvy bombshell has shared a super sexy pic on Instagram that is leaving her fans breathless. Ditching her favourite string bikini, the beauty had her boobs spilling out of her tie-up black bikini. In the picture, Demi Rose can be seen posing at the beach in Es Vedrà, Ibiza while playing with her hair. Drenched from top to bottom, this HOT sunkissed picture seems to have been taken during the sunset.

