Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'

Fashion Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'
Demi Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Rose's Instagram is a treat to her fans. She keeps sharing XXX-Tra hot pictures for her 14.1 followers on Instagram that are worth blowing anyone's mind! However, the most recent picture shared by the curvy bombshell is going viral on Instagram as the diva strips to nothing for a rather seductive pose. In the picture that she captioned on the social media platform as "uncut" really brings out a filterless Demi Rose, in the mood to hide nothing from her fans. The naked photo of the British model is taking Instagram by storm as usual but this time people are also wondering about the theme of the picture that shows lots of negative photo reel.

The picture features her curvy peaches and captures nude in the latest picture. Demi Rose left her hair swept to the front side, sitting on the floor with lots of negative reel falling like the rain. The bikini lover is usually seen flaunting sexy string swimwear, however, this time the British model went completely nude for this breathtaking picture that her fans call "Killer". The XXX-tra hot bombshell seems to love string bikinis a little more than the other types of lingerie-style swimwear. Just recently another picture of her in a sexy red string-bikini with frills on the top had gone viral. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

Check Out Demi Rose's Naked Picture:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Uncut 🎞 @stillvika

A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on

In yet another latest Instagram post of her's, she left nothing to the imagination as she pets her poodle topless! The busty babe, however, covered her modesty with nipple pasties! Before that she shared a cleavage-baring picture, setting social media on fire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Demi Rose Demi Rose beach pics Demi Rose bikini Demi Rose boobs Demi Rose braless Demi Rose butt Demi Rose cleavage Demi Rose hot Demi Rose Hot pics Demi Rose Hot pictures Demi Rose Instagram Demi Rose monokini Demi Rose Naked Demi Rose naked dress Demi Rose Nude Demi Rose sexy pics Demi Rose sheer dress Demi Rose string bikini Demi Rose topless denim Give away
You might also like
Twitterati Wish Actor Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday Day: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Twitterati Wish Actor Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday Day: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 3,43,091, Death Toll Jumps to 9,900: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 3,43,091, Death Toll Jumps to 9,900: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow to Discuss COVID-19 Situation
News

PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow to Discuss COVID-19 Situation
7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact
News

7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact
Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine Usage on COVID-19 Patients Revoked in US, FDA Says 'Risks Outweigh Potential Benefits'
World

Hydroxychloroquine Usage on COVID-19 Patients Revoked in US, FDA Says 'Risks Outweigh Potential Benefits'
Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Viral

Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'
News

Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement