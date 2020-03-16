Demi Rose Is Butt-Naked with Her 'Quarantine Partner' Soaking in Some Vitamin D! Hot Picture Takes Instagram by Storm

Demi Rose is butt-naked with her 'Quarantine partner' soaking in some vitamin D (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Rose is currently with her 'quarantine partner' butt-naked soaking some sun outdoors. And we ain't complaining at all. People across the world have opted for social distancing and are keeping themselves away from crowded places or travelling to prevent the coronavirus which has become a global pandemic. Coronavirus aka COVID-19 outbreak has infected over 169,605 people worldwide and has a death toll of 6,518 updated today. This moment of global crisis sees people locked in their homes. XXX-tra hot Instagram model, Demi Rose seems to be taking her own time as well. Hot Demi Rose in a Barely-There String Bikini Leaves Nothing to Imagination! View Lingerie Model's Semi-Naked Pic That is Taking Instagram by Storm.

The hot diva is known to post sensuous pictures and videos of herself, making her Instagram fans go crazy for her, but this time during the house-arrest she shared a picture of herself with her quarantine buddy Kinsey, butt-naked. The two can be seen soaking in some vitamin-D outdoors. The duo stripped to nothing while lying down on their stomach. Year Ender 2019: From Mia Khalifa and Demi Rose to Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Thorne, Hottest Women On Instagram That Made Fans Go Crazy This Year.

The pictures give a cosy feel and the photo edit makes the whole shot super soft adding up to the sexiness of both the gorgeous goddesses. In the picture, they are seen wearing nothing but a pair of shades and it is one of the best shots on her timeline. Check out the pic:

View this post on Instagram Quarantine partner @kinsey ❤️ By @johnnycinematic A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Mar 15, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

This picture comes soon after her pictures from Venice beach that featured a bicycle and cute, white bunny! And before that, she shared a series of valentine's day pictures where Demi Rose posed in red latex, corset-style lingerie with roses.