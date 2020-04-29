Denim Day 2020: Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Irina Shayk Show You Why 'Denim' is the Love that Never Fades (View Pics)

Celebrating Denim Day 2020 in true Hollywood style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As Georgio Armani once said, 'Jeans represent democracy in fashion'. And who doesn't like denim? Okay, if you are one of them, kindly go back to your shell and wait for some apocalypse. If the obsession for denim was pretty usual, we wouldn't have had an entire day dedicated to celebrating its glory. The fabric is not just a millennial staple and caters to all age-groups and varied silhouettes. Though we are yet to find a ravishing ballroom gown in denim, damn! While the fabric deserves all the accolades for making our life so much simpler, we decide to honour it in a different way this year. Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Miranda Kerr Replace Pantsuits with Cape Dresses as the New 'Power Dressing' Staple (View Pics).

After noticing Hollywood's obsession with the fabric, we decided to pick 10 of the best denim moments from the industry in the west. Of course, they are from recent times but they are supremely distinct and offer a palette like never before. From Meghan Markle's chic maxi dress to Jennifer Lopez's jumpsuit and Taylor Swift's dungaree, there are no restrictions to explore and exploit this fabric to the fullest. Chic, Charming and Comfortable, the Supermodel's Street Style is Always a Subject of Discussion (View Pics).

It's clearly the most-searched section in your closet and though effortless, it always has a great impact on the minds of fashionistas. So just in case, you haven't joined the obsession yet, we suggest you join the list and start rolling. It's time we prove the saying about how a girl can conquer the world in the right denim.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bella oozing glamour in her chic denim dress paired with black stilettos.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Only Gigi can pull-off denim biker shorts.

Rihanna

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna giving all the boss-lady vibes in her oversized denim dress.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meghan adding denim to her royal wardrobe. Whoever said it was only meant for commoners?

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn! Selena taking the streets by storm with her denim-on-denim look.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A lazy attempt but it's denim so no complaints!

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Denim shorts and denim boots - yo go, girl!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

J Lo giving her nod is the only validation you need.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Princess of Genovia approves declares denim as her favourite wardrobe essential.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taylor's dungarees do the trick!

Investing in a few good denim pieces will always do the trick. You can always pick a mix-n-match option or simply opt for a denim-on-denim look. While blue jeans define casual, black stands for elegance. Colours are never an obstacle. All you need is a good taste and of course, the confidence to carry any damn thing with utmost pride. Also remember, if your closet is happy then so are you.