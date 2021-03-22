Dhvani Bhanushali Feels 2020 Has Been a Great Teacher, Says ‘I’m Truly Content with My Work This Year’. Dhvani Bhanushali celebrates her birthday on March 22 and she's the newest singing sensation to witness in Bollywood. With a couple of chartbusters already registered under her name, Dhvani is slowly establishing a solid base for herself in the industry. Besides being a terrific singer, Dhvani is also a fashionista in making, marvelling us with her one too many appearances. A diva in the truest sense, she's often spotted putting her best fashion foot forward and we are often stunned with her choices.

One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that Dhvani can strut in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. While she's busy with her songs promotions, we often get a chance to marvel at her different #ootds and #ootns. A true blue millennial, Dhvani's style statements are all peppy, fun, bright and trendy. She's more into chic fashion and her cutesy dresses often strike a chord with fashion admirers. As the talented singer gets ready to celebrate her big day today, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings from the recent past. Baby Girl Song Out: Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's Cute Chemistry Adds Sparks To This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

In Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

In United Colors of Benetton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

In Forever New

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

In Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

In July Issue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

In Monisha Jaisingh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

In Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22)

Dhvani's recent songs have all been a hit with the listeners and that explains her popularity among the masses. While she's still getting started in the industry, we know she's destined to go places. On that note, here's raising a toast to her talented self. Happy Birthday, Dhvani!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).