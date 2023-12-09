Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress Dia Mirza celebrates her birthday on December 9. For those unaware, Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000 and soon entered Bollywood like her peers Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. While her acting skills are praised often, her fashion sense isn't as discussed. Her fashion choices are a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity. The actress has a collection of dresses that is sure to make any fashion enthusiast go gaga. From chic midi dresses to flowy maxi dresses, Dia's wardrobe has it all. Dia Mirza Shares Precious Sunset-Chasing Moments with Son Avyaan in Adorable Snaps (View Pics).

One of Dia's most striking dresses is a beautiful red midi dress that she wore for an event. The dress had a high neck and long sleeves, which gave it a classy touch. The pleats on the skirt added a playful element to the dress. Dia paired the dress with nude heels and minimalistic jewellery, making the dress the star of the show.

Another dress that caught our attention was a colourful dress that Dia wore for another event. The maxi dress had a deep sweetheart neckline. The flowy fabric of the dress added a whimsical touch to the look. Dia kept the accessories minimal with just a pair of earrings and let the dress do all the talking. Dia Mirza Says She Is A Part-Time Actor, Reveals Why She Chose To Be That!

Dia's collection also includes some other maxi dresses. One such dress is a floral printed dress that she wore for a beach photoshoot. The dress had a beautiful mix of colours, which made it perfect for a summer day. The flowy silhouette of the dress added a romantic touch to the look.

We earlier discussed how she has an impeccable collection of sarees and why we don't mind going on a gush fest for it. And her birthday today is just the right opportunity for us to sing a few praises for her dress cabinet. So, keeping that in mind, let's check out the seven best dresses from her closet, shall we? Dia Mirza Pens Loving Note to Wish Husband Vaibhav Rekhi on Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary (View Post).

Tiger Stripes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Spring Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Colour Colour Which Colour Do You Want?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Checkered Dreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Colourful Mayhem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

So Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Make Way for the Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In conclusion, Dia Mirza's collection of dresses is a fashionista's dream. Her wardrobe is full of versatile dresses that can be worn for any occasion. From chic midi dresses to flowy maxi dresses, Dia's collection has something for everyone. Her fashion sense is a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity, which makes her a true style icon.

