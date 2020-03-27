Diana Penty Shows How to Add Pastel Blue Sequins and Drama to Your Summer Wardrobe!

Diana Penty in Forever New (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love how the fashion world's tryst with its spring-summer moments is infectious. The millennial with an unflinching, earthy and innately sartorial style game to boot, Diana Penty gave us one such moment. She is one of our favourite #GirlCrushes. Her personal style play, spruced with fashion stylist Namita Alexander features contemporary yet comfortable silhouettes. But along with classics, she loves flaunting styles like high street fashion with an equal mix of designer wear, luxe athleisure and ethereal ethnics. Furthermore, Diana has crafted a signature bare minimum makeup and complimenting hairstyles. Diana greeted the summers in a distinct and chicest way possible with a powder blue pastel blue, sequined mini dress. As the brand ambassador of the Australian fashion label, Forever New, Diana teamed the loom with sleek hair and flawless makeup.

A pastel hue never fails to elevate your wardrobe. With ample options to choose from, powder blue, sky blue, baby blue, duck egg blue it's the perfect shade to flaunt for summers. As a poster girl for all things minimal chic, here's another style to steal from her sartorial arsenal. Diana Penty at Cannes 2019: The Actress Made a Smashing and Stunning Debut This Year

Diana Penty - Summertime Sassiness

It was a powder blue sequinned slip dress featuring a wrapped bodice worth Rs 8,000. Shiny, sleek straightened hair with centre parting, a flawless makeup featuring contoured cheekbones, nude pink lips, delicately lined eyes and defined eyebrows completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty in Akanksha Gajria Sari? Who Aced the Sexy Saree Vibe?

Diana Penty in Forever New (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Diana was last seen making a special appearance in the song, Sheher Ki Ladki for Khandaani Shafakhana. She will be seen as Jiya in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by T-Series and Maddock Films sharing screen space with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and slated for a 2020 release.