Diet Sabya Drops a Major Fashion Alert, Asks Fans if Ananya Panday’s Filmfare 2020 Look Is a Copycat Version From Deepika Padukone’s Closet?

Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Looks like Deepika Padukone's stylist, Shaleena Nathani is doing an impeccable job because designers are noticing her work and also copying it and how. Without creating further confusion, let's come to the point as recently the self-proclaimed fashion police, Diet Sabya dropped a plagiarism bomb and the comparison will surely make you feel pity for Ananya Panday. The sensational IG account brought to light a style crime committed by Ananya and her fashion team during the recently held Filmfare Awards 2020. Diet Sabya featured the young starlet on the page stating that her stylish outing was a copy/inspired version from Deepika Padukone's MAMI style file by Giambattista Valli. Year Ender 2019: 7 Unfiltered Moments From Diet Sabya’s Instagram Account, Which Prove How ‘Originality’ Is Important To This Anonymous Fashion Police (View Pics).

Diet Sabya posted a comparison portrait and wrote, "Copy or Inspiration? Vote!" Well, we do understand fashion and also know that ruffles and tulles are IN these days, but making a garment which looks exact same to someone else's creation cannot be a mere coincidence, right? FYI, Ananya's gown was from the house of Dylan Parienty’s Luxury21. In the post, the fashion watchdog asked a question to his followers and the answer to it according to us is that it surely feels more than inspired. The bodice as well as the drama of the skirt, both look almost similar. Diet Sabya Schools Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta, Corrects Them That the Fashionable Page Does Not Comment on ‘Bodies’ (View Post).

Check Out Diet Sabya's Post Below:

We wonder why do designers these days shy away from admitting that their creation is an inspired version from another label. Ananya surely might have won big at the Filmfare Awards 2020 by taking home the trophy as debutante for her role in Student of the Year 2, but she completely lost the fashion game by wearing indeed an almost copied piece. Stay tuned!