The bold and beautiful, Disha Patani celebrates her 31st birthday today. The actress who entered the Hindi film industry with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a millennial fashionista who loves to experiment in the style department. Right from going XXX-tra hot with her fashion choices to proving she’s a bonafide fitness enthusiast, the girl is phenomenal. The best part about her wardrobe is that it’s always feminine, risky yet in-vogue. She’s often targeted by trolls for wearing skimpy clothes, but she pays no heed to them. Disha Patani and Jackson Wang Explore Mumbai Streets Together on a Carriage Ride (Watch Video).

Having said that, with 58 million followers on Instagram, the B-town diva is surely wow-ing hearts with her sexy style file. Disha’s closet has always been on the unconventional side, where she does not hesitate to even go overboard at times. In a nutshell, she definitely serves future fashion and we have no complaints. And so, on the occasion of her born day, let’s take a look at her hottest style outings so far. Disha Patani Serves Glam As She Flashes Her Cleavage in Corset-Themed Black Dress With Statement Neckpiece (View Pics).

A Hot Black Dress Never Fails to Grab Attention!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Actress in XXX-Tra Sexy Silver Attire!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Learn How to Drape Modern Saree From Patani!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

She's Glamorous and In-Vogue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Slaying in Lilac Mini With Plunging Neckline!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Meet Desi Fashun Goddess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Beauty in Bodycon See-Through Eleganza!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Millennial Winter Style Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

That’s it, guys! To be honest, Disha’s style is super hard to imitate, as it’s not everyone’s cup of tea to flaunt daring designs like she does. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday from team LatestLY. Keep slaying girl!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).