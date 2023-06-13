The bold and beautiful, Disha Patani celebrates her 31st birthday today. The actress who entered the Hindi film industry with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a millennial fashionista who loves to experiment in the style department. Right from going XXX-tra hot with her fashion choices to proving she’s a bonafide fitness enthusiast, the girl is phenomenal. The best part about her wardrobe is that it’s always feminine, risky yet in-vogue. She’s often targeted by trolls for wearing skimpy clothes, but she pays no heed to them. Disha Patani and Jackson Wang Explore Mumbai Streets Together on a Carriage Ride (Watch Video).
Having said that, with 58 million followers on Instagram, the B-town diva is surely wow-ing hearts with her sexy style file. Disha’s closet has always been on the unconventional side, where she does not hesitate to even go overboard at times. In a nutshell, she definitely serves future fashion and we have no complaints. And so, on the occasion of her born day, let’s take a look at her hottest style outings so far. Disha Patani Serves Glam As She Flashes Her Cleavage in Corset-Themed Black Dress With Statement Neckpiece (View Pics).
A Hot Black Dress Never Fails to Grab Attention!
Actress in XXX-Tra Sexy Silver Attire!
Learn How to Drape Modern Saree From Patani!
She's Glamorous and In-Vogue!
Disha Slaying in Lilac Mini With Plunging Neckline!
Meet Desi Fashun Goddess!
Beauty in Bodycon See-Through Eleganza!
Millennial Winter Style Done Right!
That’s it, guys! To be honest, Disha’s style is super hard to imitate, as it’s not everyone’s cup of tea to flaunt daring designs like she does. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday from team LatestLY. Keep slaying girl!
