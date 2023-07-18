Disha Patani is one of the sexiest and most beautiful actresses in tinseltown. If you know even a little bit about her, you'd know that Disha Patani's bikini and lingerie looks are supremely popular. The Malang actress often posts hot and sizzling pictures on social media, impressing her fans and followers, and we are talking, especially Calvin Klein. Just recently, she uploaded a Calvin Klein lingerie pics of her wearing a garter belt of the famous CK brand. Disha Patani's sexy photos are some of the hottest ones on Instagram. She is also the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, and her name has almost become synonymous with the multinational fashion company. Disha Patani Puts Her Sexy Curves on Display As She Flashes Her Cleavage in Black Dress for Calvin Klein Photoshoot (View Pics).

She has shared pictures of herself wearing Calvin Klein bikinis many times, and once again, her hottest pictures in CK have gone viral. Disha's fans were in awe of her as soon as the images were posted online. In response to the actress' tweet, some users praised her beauty and attractiveness, while others made fun of her for exposing herself. A group of internet users, meantime, did everything in their power to mock the actress over her nude photos.

Disha is skilled at capturing attention with her seductive social media posts and recently posted her sexiest images to her social media accounts, which caused a fan breakdown. Well, it is all that her fans can talk about and that has always been the case too. But this has to be the first time we have seen her in a Calvin Klein thigh garter belt.

Disha Patani in Calvin Klein Lingerie HOT Photos:

Super HOT

Oooh The Prints

The One Shoulder CK Lingerie

Woah

Disha has certainly received a lot of amazing comments in the past, but she has also had her share of criticism over her beautiful photos before. Disha Patani had previously posted hot images of herself in a black, backless attire on her Instagram account. The actress turned up the heat with her stunning appearance while flashing her bare back. Disha finished off her ensemble with a messy top hairdo and a halter neck. However, internet users went to great lengths to mock the actress, even going so far as to label her as malnourished.

