On days when Disha Patani isn't flaunting her love for Calvin Klein, she's either shooting, clicking selfies or simply planning exotic holidays. Being a true blue water baby, Disha loves planning her holidays in countries that are known for its stunning beaches and Maldives is her new hot favourite. The Radhe actress is currently spending her free time on the lovely beaches of Maldives and her social media is filled with pictures and stories from the same. Disha Patani is Back to Flaunting her Love for Calvin Klein and Her Recent Picture is Piping Hot.

Disha took to her social media to share some rather sizzling pictures from her Maldives holiday and emphasize on being a 'beach bum' literally. The actress can be seen posing in her red bikini while enjoying the beautiful beaches of the country. If Disha's new pictures don't define the word 'hot' for you then we don't know what will. Her obsession with water cannot be even and while she's out there having the time of her life, let's grab the opportunity to ogle at her super hot clicks. Disha Patani Glows As She Poses in a Perfectly Sunlit Picture for Her Latest Instagram Post!

Disha Patani in the Maldives (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha and Tiger are holidaying together in the Maldives. Though they haven't confirmed the same officially, both are busy posting pictures from the destination individually and the rest is on us to join the dots. Here's hoping the actress has more in store for us to offer. Just in case you don't follow her on social media already, start NOW.

