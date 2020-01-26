Disha Patani's Sunday Brunch Outfit is all Things Sexy, Stylish and Sassy (View Pics)

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani has the coolest wardrobe ever! The Malang girl is busy strutting in style for her film promotions these days and we are certainly bookmarking all her looks for they are super stylish and peppy all at once. From bold necklines to thigh-high slits, the girl is going all-out with her fashion preferences while nailing them with so much panache. You need to credit her for making a simple floral print skirt look so bewitching. Malang Promotions: Disha Patani Unravels Her Angelic Side in a White Ruffled Dress (View Pics).

Disha stepped out to enjoy a Sunday brunch with her Malang co-stars, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor wearing a simple powder blue tank top and yellow floral skirt. While the outfit is pretty simple and we bet every girl has one such piece in her personal wardrobe, yet Disha is able to nail it right. It could be her charm or simply the fact that we are besotted by her but we are clearly going gaga over her simple look. Disha Patani Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Sexy Wine Dress From Her Idol Beyonce's Clothing Line (View Pics).

If you give us an entire day to gush about Ms Patani, we'd still say, 'not enough'. You know she's a fashionista if she can make a simple bodycon skirt look so fascinating. Go ahead, start drooling over her new pictures while we continue our gush fest in our mind.