Diwali is right around the corner and we hope you have started your shopping already. The festival of lights is celebrated all across India and it's not restricted to any one region. Traditionally, women wear ethnic attires including Anarkalis, sarees and lehenga cholis to celebrate the occasion and flaunt their festive shopping in style. But hey, if you haven't started with your shopping yet, fret not. We are here to help you out, so don't worry! Karwa Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's Non-Red Outfits That You Can Wear On This Big Day.

While we usually go all out with our suggestions, this time we'll be restricting ourselves to pink lehenga cholis! Pink is a feminine colour and very rarely will you find a woman who hates pink. She may not love it, but she may still opt for it. There are tons of pink lehenga choli looks that you can flaunt or seek inspiration from this year, From Khushi Kapoor's charming attire to Alia Bhatt's funky design, the options are too many and the choice is yours to make. So go ahead and have a look at some of these designs and bookmark all your favourites. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor's Recent Traditional Looks That We're Eyeing!

Janhvi Kapoor's Embellished Lehenga Choli

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's Slightly Sensuous Look

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Princessy Outfit

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor's Charming Attire

Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Funky Choli with Lehenga

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Pristine Look

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On that note, here's sending some advance Diwali wishes to all our readers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2022 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).