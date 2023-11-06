  • Viral
    Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season

    This Diwali, we have narrowed down a few looks by our beloved Bollywood beauties that may inspire you to pick the right festive outfit this year!

    Fashion Team Latestly| Nov 06, 2023 12:00 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season
    Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    The festival of Diwali is around the corner, and we bet you are still struggling to decide what to wear on this auspicious occasion. Diwali is traditionally celebrated as the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating the mighty Ravana. The festival holds immense importance in Hindu traditions and is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Ladies typically deck up in style and ethnic attires to mark this occasion. So, if you are still scratching your head, wondering what to wear this time, let us give you a helping hand. Diwali 2023 Surprise Bonus: Tea Easte in Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri Gifts Royal Enfield Bikes to Employees Ahead of Festival (Watch Video).

    This Diwali, we have narrowed down a few looks by our beloved Bollywood beauties that may inspire you the right way. From picking pastel hues to sticking to basics like the shades of red and black, our list has all the good suggestions that you can think of. Remember Alia Bhatt's bandhej lehenga in purple or Malaika Arora's heavily embroidered white lehenga? Well, if you were drooling over these designs then, there's no reason why you should hesitate in picking them this festive season. To check out other stunning designs that we have narrowed down in our list, let's have a look at some of their pictures below.

    Alia Bhatt's Bandhej Lehenga

