The festival of Diwali is right around the corner and we bet girls out there are still struggling to decide what to wear on the big night. While the occasion demands you to dress up in ethnic attires, you may not be willing to buy sarees to Anarkali suits for your festive wardrobe. We do understand that and it's only obvious. Gen Z, in particular, is in love with the idea of comfy attires and they are reluctant to go for styles that don't match with their "vibe". So, what's the solution to this? Well, fret not for we have a few fashionistas who can lend you a helping hand. Diwali 2023 Outfit Ideas: Let Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti & Other TV Bahus Help You Pick the Right Outfit This Festive Season!

This Diwali, seek some fashion inspiration from our Gen Z beauties like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and others. These girls sure know how to put their best fashion foot forward and ethnic attires are a big 'yes' for them. Especially Suhana who gives a modern touch to the idea of six yards or Ananya Panday who loves Arpita Mehta's designs with a cape. With the future of Bollywood resting on their able shoulders, it's only wise that they buckle up their shoes and get ready to take their positions as the next fashionistas of the industry (besides being fab actors, of course). And to prove our point on why we think they are on the right track, let's check out their festive wardrobe, one name at a time. Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season.

So, here we go.

Ananya Panday's Red Saree

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor's Ice Blue Lehenga Choli

Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suhana Khan's Chikankari Lehenga

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Saree Draped Like a Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor's Ruffled Saree

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda's Dhoti Skirt with a Choli and Dupatta

Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Diwali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).