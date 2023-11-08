With Diwali around the corner, it's only wise that you would be busy picking the right festive attire for your celebration. And with celebs attending all the different Diwali parties in Bollywood, the expectation to have "that" outfit is only bound to rise. But while you may turn your heads in that direction, let's also focus on how our TV beauties have been amping up their festive attires for quite a while. From Sriti Jha to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, these ladies sure know how to put their best ethnic foot forward. Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season.

This Diwali, we have bookmarked a few looks by our TV bahus that you can seek inspiration from. From Anarkalis to ethnic separates and stunning sarees, the list has all the different designs that you can seek inspiration from. While you may wonder if that particular style will look good on you, we suggest you don't overthink. Just trust us with these mind-blowing designs and you will thank us later. Diwali is just the right time for you to dress up and look extraordinary like never before. So without taking any more time, let's check out some of these fab pieces by our television beauties. Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani - Meet the Best-Dressed Celebs at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Bandhej Separates like Karishma Tanna

Benarasi Style Lehenga Choli

Something Simple Like Surbhi Chandna's

Or a Traditional Suit like Shweta Tiwari's

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Jazzy Attire

Surbhi Jyoti's Modern Drape

Hina Khan's Ethnic Weave

Happy Diwali!

