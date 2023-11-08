With Diwali around the corner, it's only wise that you would be busy picking the right festive attire for your celebration. And with celebs attending all the different Diwali parties in Bollywood, the expectation to have "that" outfit is only bound to rise. But while you may turn your heads in that direction, let's also focus on how our TV beauties have been amping up their festive attires for quite a while. From Sriti Jha to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, these ladies sure know how to put their best ethnic foot forward. Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season.
Bandhej Separates like Karishma Tanna
Benarasi Style Lehenga Choli
Something Simple Like Surbhi Chandna's
Or a Traditional Suit like Shweta Tiwari's
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Jazzy Attire
Surbhi Jyoti's Modern Drape
Hina Khan's Ethnic Weave
Happy Diwali!
