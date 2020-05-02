Donatella Versace Birthday Special: Iconic Looks of JLo, Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez Sculpted to Perfection!

Donatella Versace Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Donatella Versace! The inspirational fashion icon turns 65 today! While her reputation for kindness and warmth accentuates her lavish aesthetics, a poignant eye for detailing and utmost authenticity are the hallmarks of her ever-evolving magnanimous empire. Taking on the reins after her brother's demise, Donatella has strived to retain and replenish a signature spunk of the Italian powerhouse. Celebrating femininity, curves albeit flirtatious, edgy and ample proportions, Donatella has styled many celebrities in her illustrious career. But leaving an indelible stamp on the archives of fashion with wow-worthy moments, iconic celebrity moments crafted by Donatella Versace includes the likes of JLo, Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, Lady Gaga And Selena Gomez.

Ahead, we rounded up the iconic moments by Donatella Versace, vintage and contemporary likewise.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore the feted exotic green jungle printed Versace silk chiffon dress to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony on February 23, 2000. The sheer fabric printed with a tropical leaf and bamboo pattern, and cut with a very low neckline extending well past the navel with the waist of the dress studded with citrines made headlines again as she closed Versace's spring 2020 Milan fashion show in an updated version of the dress.

Beyonce

For the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 held at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2018, Beyonce made an entrance wearing a custom Atelier Versace second-skin jumpsuit in a bold yellow hue and a body-hugging silhouette featuring cut-outs and safety-pin accents inspired by the heritage of the iconic Versace safety pin. The matching sunny-yellow fedora and cape-like robe added drama.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga decided to wear the safety pin dress during an appearance in Milan iconised by Elizabeth Hurley at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994. Black satin boot stilettos, a high ponytail and bold red lip were the accompaniments.

Angelina Jolie

Gracing the red carpet at Oscars 2012 alongside now-ex Brad Pitt Angeline made headlines as she exposed her right leg in Atelier Versace now-iconic strapless black gown.

Scarlett Johansson

The BAFTA 2020 red carpet saw Scarlett do a pink number with an Atelier Versace blush coloured design that was seductive with cutouts and side slit. The feathered train added to the drama.

Kylie Jenner

The 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' saw Kylie stun in an Atelier Versace custom-made strapless mermaid silhouette gown with feather trim. Intricate Swarovski crystals chain pattern embroidery, complimentary hair and subtle glam put Kylie in the spotlight.

Selena Gomez

Following a two-year hiatus, Selena Gomez shined brighter than ever at the 2019 American Music Awards. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer rocked a body-hugging strapless fluorescent green dress from Versace that featured a ruffled detailing and signature Versace gold buttons. The dress was teamed perfectly with a pair of pumps in the same shade of fluorescent green.

Continuing the Versace legacy forward in unfathomable and myriad ways, Donatella Versace is an icon! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and more of such iconic and reckoning fashion moments!